Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.

“Welcome to the show legend Georges St-Pierre,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Appreciate you for co-hosting.”

St-Pierre, 41, was last seen capturing the middleweight title from Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in Nov. 2017, his one and only appearance since hastily retiring from MMA back in Dec. 2013. I’m not sure what insight “Rush” can provide as co-host since he’s not a boxer and never fought Anderson Silva, despite the promotion’s best efforts.

I guess it beats having a horse in the booth.

In addition to the Paul vs. Silva cruiserweight headliner, the five-fight PPV lineup includes a fan-friendly co-main event pitting former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall against heavy-handed NFL import Le’Veon Bell, as well as a bantamweight contenders battle between Alexandro Santiago and Antonio Nieves.

