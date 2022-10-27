TJ Dillashaw benched for ‘another year’ as former UFC champ heads for shoulder surgery

TJ Dillashaw is going under the knife ... yet again.

The former bantamweight champion suffered a dislocated shoulder ahead of his Aljamain Sterling loss at the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Abu Dhabi, an injury that will require surgery — and a lengthy recovery — before the former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 14 runner-up can return to action.

UFC claims it didn’t know about the preexisting injury.

“Another year,” Dillashaw told ESPN. “Nine months until I can start training rough and tough, and then making sure everything is healed up. I’ve had shoulder surgery before and I’d say another year maybe to compete. Either a year to compete, or a year to get back to a training camp.”

This marks the second surgery since Dillashaw’s 2021 return.

Dillashaw (17-5) already missed two years of his prime as a result of a drug test suspension and will be 37 by the time he makes his Octagon return, assuming everything goes according to plan. Where he fits into the crowded bantamweight title picture by the time late 2023 rolls around remains to be seen.

