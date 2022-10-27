Video: Jake Paul rides horse to open workouts amid media frenzy with giant robots in tow

Jake Paul is like a Gen-Z Carrot Top with all these props and silly one-liners.

“The Problem Child” entered the open workouts on Weds. riding a horse for what I assume is this exact purpose: to keep the headlines coming ahead of his Anderson Silva boxing match, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Assuming the state athletic commission doesn’t step in and squish “The Spider.”

“Phoenix is just an amazing town, I feed off the energy of it. I can feel the buzz and it makes me even more motivated,” Paul said. “This is how you know you made It. That’s the power of a dream. I’m about to fight my idol, it doesn’t get better than that. I want to knock him out within the first five rounds. That’s the goal.”

I wonder if that horse was secretly hoping to get sucked into a cloud sphincter a la NOPE.

“I have had plenty of big fights already, but I think you can call this a mega fight. It’s going to be all action,” Paul continued. “I have the Mamba mentality. Kobe (Bryant) knocked over Pau Gasol, his own teammate with the Lakers, when he was with the ‘Redeem Team’ in the Olympics. I carry that same kind of drive with me, that killer instinct.”

For the rest of the “Paul vs. Silva” fight card and pay-per-view (PPV) lineup click here.