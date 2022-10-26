USADA descends on UFC champ, racks up staggering 24 drug tests in one month

United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) seems content to harass reigning light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, racking up a staggering 24 drug tests within the last month and 51 since the beginning of 2022. The second highest total for 2022 ends in a tie between former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and streaking flyweight “Starboy” Manel Kape at 15.

Check out more numbers below:

Athletes who have submitted the most samples in 2022:



J. Prochazka 51

M. Kape 15

K. Usman 15

A.Carnelossi 14

M. Cirkunov 14

N. Magny 14

R. Namajunas 13

H. Cejudo 12

P. Costa 12

J. Masvidal 12 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 26, 2022

Prochazka, 30, will defend his 205-pound title in a rematch against former champion Glover Teixeira atop the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner is expected to face the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, who collide in the UFC 282 co-main event.

Prochazka (29-3-1) has just three fights under the UFC banner since crossing over from the international circuit back in 2020. That said, all three bouts have ended by way of violent finish, including his submission victory over Teixeira at UFC 275 last June. Hopefully their UFC 282 rematch can bring “Denisa” the satisfaction he’s looking for.