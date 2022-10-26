Video: Islam Makhachev MOBBED as UFC champ returns to hero’s welcome in Dagestan

To the victor belong the spoils.

Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev returned home to Dagestan where he was quickly engulfed by excited fans and media patiently awaiting his arrival. The king of the 155-pound mountain is just a couple of days removed from his career performance against Brazilian rival and former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Watch highlights of Makhachev defeating “Do Bronx” right here.

“Last couple of years, I told you guys Islam Makhachev is the best fighter,” friend and financier Khabib Nurmagomedov said after UFC 280. “Not in lightweight — he’s the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter right now, today.”

Makhachev is actually the No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter, according to the latest UFC rankings update. If he wants the top spot, Makhachev will have to follow through on the promotion’s plans to pair him with reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284 next Feb. in Perth.

“Where the short guy?” Makhachev asked. “Where?”

Check out the full video of Makhachev’s return embedded below:

For more news and notes from UFC 280 click here.