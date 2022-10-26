The ‘Bellator MMA vs RIZIN’ promo video and posters will make you miss PRIDE FC

Bellator MMA and RIZIN recently announced the matchups for the upcoming joint event they will be staging on Dec. 31, 2022, inside Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan to end the year with a bang.

Of course, Japanese MMA would not be complete without epic posters and promotional videos to bring attention to its athletes and fight cards that are reminiscent of the legendary promo materials PRIDE FC would dish out ahead of its events.

Check them out below and eat your heart out, UFC:

Here are the four main card matchups:

155 lbs.: A.J. McKee vs. Roberto de Souza (champion) 145 lbs.: Patricio Freire (champion) vs. Kleber Koike (champion) 135 lbs.: Juan Archuleta vs. Kim Soo Chul 125 lbs.: Kyoji Horiguchi vs Hiromasa Ougikubo

This will be the first joint New Year’s Eve event that promotions have staged since 2019 which saw Fedor Emelianenko knockout Quinton Jackson in the very first round, while Michael Chandler did the same to Sydney Outlaw.

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.