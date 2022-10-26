Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva open workout video, LIVE stream updates

Jake Paul will join Anderson Silva and the rest of the “Paul vs. Silva” pay-per-view (PPV) main card for a special open workout session — free and open to the public — from WaterDance Plaza in the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz., TODAY (Weds., Oct. 26, 2022) at 7:30 p.m. ET streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above.

Paul and Silva will collide in a special eight-round cruiserweight contest this Sat. night (Oct. 29) at the nearby Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, airing live on Showtime PPV at 9 p.m. ET. The outcome could have a major impact on the futures of both Paul and Silva, as well as celebrity boxing in general (for better or worse).

Complete open workout schedule below (all times ET):

7:30 p.m. – Adrian Rodriguez

7:45 p.m. – Danny Barrios Flores

8:00 p.m. – Chris Avila

8:15 p.m. – “Doctor Mike” Varshavski

8:30 p.m. – Le’Veon Bell

8:45 p.m. – Uriah Hall

9:00 p.m. – Ashton Sylve

9:20 p.m. – Anderson Silva

9:40 p.m. – Jake Paul

The Paul vs. Silva press conference airs tomorrow (Thurs., Oct. 27) at 5 p.m. ET.

“I’ve been fortunate because I went to the doctors and they said I had an enlarged moose knuckle on my fist, so I’ve just been knocking everyone out man, and it might be scientific because of the way I was born,” Paul said. “I mean, this could be a changing of the guard. Or (Silva) could win and, you know, silence the kid that everyone wants to be silenced.”

