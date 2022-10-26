Shook! Watch earthquake rattle Daniel Cormier during UFC show on ESPN (Video)

Filming DC&RC and a damn earthquake!!! 5.1 , watch my screen as I am talking about prepping for a fight. My god, great show today tho! @espnmma @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/U0km1rqnCp

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier was filming his “DC & RC” show for ESPN alongside retired football safety Ryan Clark when his office started shaking from an earthquake that struck 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about four miles.

“Oh my God, Ryan, there’s an earthquake,” Cormier said during the show. “There’s an actual earthquake going on right now. My whole office is shaking right now.”

“Shut the hell up,” Clark responded. “Are you good?”

“I’m good, I’m good. It’s not a big one,” Cormier said. “It’s just like a little one. Every now and then, you kind of get the rockies.”

The earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale.

The Loma Prieta earthquake occurred on California’s central coast right around this time back in 1989 during a live broadcast of the World Series between San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics, killing 63 people and causing nearly $6 billion in damage.

Cormier was unharmed.