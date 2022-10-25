After suffering a split decision loss to Josh Emmett in his most recent fight, Calvin Kattar will look to get back into the win column this Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Arnold Allen in UFC Vegas 63’s main event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before then, let’s take a look back at one of “The Boston Finisher’s” brightest moments inside the Octagon, which came against Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Fla., back in May 2020, the first stateside event UFC staged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The battle pitted two of the best strikers opposite each other in the Featherweight division at the time, with Stephens known as a hard-hitting knockout artist, while Kattar possessed some elite, technical striking. Early on, Stephens landed hard body shots, but it was Kattar who was able to rock his foe with a solid right hand in the opening frame.

Stephens once again pushed the pace to open the second frame, though “The Boston Finisher” was the one who was finding the range a bit better and connecting on more shots. Then, out of nowhere, Kattar tagged “Lil Heathen” with a nasty standing elbow to the face that sent him crashing to the canvas. It was all textbook ground-and-pound from there for Kattar, prompting the referee to put an end to the punishment.

Kattar has only managed to go 2-2 since then and he will have an uphill battle trying to earn a place back in the winner’s circle because he will be facing a red-hot Allen, who is on an amazing 11-fight win streak and has yet to taste defeat under the UFC umbrella (nine straight victories inside the Octagon).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 63 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.