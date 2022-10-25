Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in an eight-round Cruiserweight boxing match this Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., airing live exclusively on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) at 9 p.m. ET.

“Problem Child” will look to extend his boxing record to 6-0 since making his professional debut back in Jan. 2020. During that span, the YouTube sensation has earned wins over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, defeating “The Chosen One” in back-to-back outings.

Now, Paul is out for his third win over a former MMA star, which would be the biggest feather in his combat cap to date.

As for Silva, UFC’s former Middleweight kingpin hops back into the ring more than one year removed from his first-round knockout win over fellow former UFC champion, Tito Ortiz, in Sept. 2021 (see it here). “The Spider” — who retired from MMA after his third straight loss in Oct. 2020 — is looking for his fourth straight win in the squared circle.

Co-headlining the event is Uriah Hall, the last man to defeat Silva inside the Octagon, who will face off against former NFL running back, Le’Veon Bell, in a Middleweight affair. Bell is coming off a knockout win over Adrian Peterson, while Hall is making his boxing debut after parting ways with UFC following back-to-back losses to Sean Strickland and Andre Muniz.

For more on Paul vs. Silva fight card and PPV line up click here.