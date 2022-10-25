Jake Paul just set a new boxing record, sets sights on hallowed UFC mark

Desert Diamond Arena, originally Glendale Arena and formerly known as Jobing.com Arena and Gila River Arena, has been in operation for nearly 20 years and yet never hosted a boxing event that generated more ticket revenue than the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

Not bad considering the arena still has five more days to move seats.

Paul vs. Silva also topped UFC on FOX 29: “Poirier vs. Gaethje” to become the second-highest grossing combat sports event at the venue. The top spot belongs to UFC 263: “Adesanya vs. Vettori 2,” also featuring the Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards welterweight clash on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card.

That record is now in jeopardy.

“The Problem Child” will lock horns with “The Spider” in an eight-round cruiserweight contest this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., airing live on Showtime PPV at 9 p.m. ET. The outcome could have a major impact on the futures of both Paul and Silva, as well as celebrity boxing in general.

The five-fight PPV lineup also includes a middleweight attraction pitting former UFC middleweight striker Uriah Hall against heavy-handed NFL import Le’Veon Bell, fresh off his knockout win over Adrian Peterson. In addition, Ashton Sylve and Braulio Rodriguez hook ‘em up at super featherweight.

