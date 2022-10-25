Welcome to Midnight Mania!

MMA fighters and betting is a hot topic at the moment. Until quite recently, fighters could — and often did — openly bet on themselves or their team mates, occasionally with disastrous results. Retired UFC fighter and current Glory MMA head coach James Krause even started selling his betting selections due to all his success!

As a result of that publicity and the general legal murkiness of it all, UFC recently banned athletes from betting in its official Code of Conduct agreement. However, maybe that’s only true on the official sports books, because the recent ban didn’t stop Welterweight contender from gambling on Twitter with manager Ali Abdelaziz.

The reasoning here is simple. UFC 280 pit Burns’ friend and fellow Brazilian, Charles Oliveira, against Makhachev’s client, Islam Makhachev, in the main event. Burns backed his boy online, and when called out by Abdelaziz, “Durinho” put his money where his mouth is. Or at least, he offered to, although Abdelaziz didn’t exactly accept.

Save your money, the boss will kick you out if you lose this money and you know who I’m talking about https://t.co/qldyXOBx7Q — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 13, 2022

UFC 280 concluded on Saturday, and Makhachev was named champion following a clean second-round submission win over “Do Bronx” (HIGHLIGHTS). After the outcome, Abdelaziz followed up on Twitter. Burns proved himself a man of his word — even on an unconfirmed bet? — and paid quickly.

@GilbertDurinho where is my money ? — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 22, 2022

Fortunately, Abdelaziz proved a good sport and didn’t seem to actually want Burns’ money. He replied to the Brazilian, “keep your money” and “Brother Muslim can’t beat [sic] you know this.” Given Abdelaziz just added another champion to his extensive roster of clients, the Dominance MMA Management CEO likely can do without Burns’ cash!

Insomnia

Shockingly, Conor McGregor isn’t impressed by the likely showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.

My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys pic.twitter.com/8AIzVyxQUl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

... and “The Great” responds in smart fashion.

A former wise man once said… pic.twitter.com/uxuAeib75l — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2022

Please don’t tell me UFC is trying to book Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jorge Masvidal. Who wants to see that?

Size comparisons aside, the sparring rounds between Alex Pereira and Dominick Reyes have to be a ton of fun to watch.

The poster has dropped for the Bellator vs. Rizin New Year’s Eve event. Who’s staying up?!?

Bellator vs. Rizin 5️⃣ on 5️⃣!



Historic showcase set for New Year’s Eve at Saitama Super Arena when stars from Bellator MMA and @Rizin_PR collide.



Kickoff press conference this Wednesday at 6 p.m. JST/5 a.m. ET LIVE on the Bellator YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/Upv6YvSf8R — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 24, 2022

Khabib was most of us watching UFC 280 ...

Khabib reacts to Sean O’Malley’s split decision victory over Petr Yan. pic.twitter.com/lKBgU5NDvZ — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) October 23, 2022

Is Islam Makhachev the man who can retain the Lightweight belt for more than two fights? It doesn’t ever get easy at 155 lbs.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

JZ Cavalcante landed a sweet guillotine on former Bellator title challenger Rick Hawn, but like ... what year is it again?

A lovely example of attacking the triangle and armbar simultaneously:

Sanad Armouti armbars Anthony Pike at Combat FC 2 pic.twitter.com/Q41IaU9q1R — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 22, 2022

Imagine brutally ripping apart a grown black belt’s ACL on Sunday and then having to show up for first period chemistry on Monday.

