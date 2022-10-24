Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva dancing to Michael Jackson, won’t stop ‘til we get enough

Dance off in advance of the fight. Who won? #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/oXdtfK7k4V

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is a huge Michael Jackson fan, which I’m sure is obvious to those combat sports fans who watched “The Spider” boogie his way to the ring dressed as the “King of Pop” ahead of PRIDE 21 back in June 2002.

Several years before Jackson died at the age of 50.

Silva also donned some of his idol’s iconic gear for a special Rolling Stone cover shoot in 2012 (see both of those photos here), so I think the point I’m trying to make is that you’re not going to beat the Brazilian when it comes to a Michael Jackson dance-off.

Credit to Jake Paul for giving it the ol’ college try.

Paul and Silva have been rather chummy leading up to their cruiserweight boxing match this weekend on Showtime pay-per-view (more on that contest here), but you can expect those pleasantries to end once the bell rings this Sat. night (Oct. 29) in Glendale.

There’s simply too much on the line.

Paul remains undefeated as a celebrity boxer and his drawing power is largely tied to his ability to win fights (especially with so many people rooting for him to lose). Similarly, Silva, now 47, has been a perfect 2-0 since parting ways with UFC roughly two years back.

“The Problem Child” remains the odds-on betting favorite for Sat. night.