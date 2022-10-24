Rob Alexander, who judged multiple UFC fights, charged with child sex crimes

Aerospace engineer and veteran mixed martial arts (MMA) judge Rob Alexander, a graduate of John McCarthy’s COMMAND certification course back in 2011, was arrested on Oct. 14 and booked into Galveston County Jail on felony charges of aggravated sexual assault with a child and sexual contact indecency with a child.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

Alexander, 49, is being held on $40,000 bond (per offense) and will appear before a judge on Nov. 29. In addition to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, Alexander held licenses by the Alabama Athletic Commission and the Tennessee State Athletic Commission, according to his profile page on GAMMA.org.

Related UFC veteran Hermes Franca sentenced to over three years in prison for sexual abuse

That same profile also reveals Alexander “is the cofounder of the Foundation for International Space Education, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for students from around the world to pursue careers in the space sector.”

Alexander served as a cageside judge for multiple UFC events, including the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) card back in February. The charges brought against Alexander stem from separate incidents in 2000 and 2010; however, Texas does not have a statute of limitations on sex crimes.