‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury

In 6 days I fight Anderson Silva in #paulsilva but, after that, fat Jake is moving up to the heavyweight division to fight my brotha from anotha mother @Tyson_Fury . The heavyweight division been real quiet since this announcement @betr pic.twitter.com/YxDBgDo7fr

Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally).

The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.

I guess those Mayweather calls went unanswered.

“In six days I fight Anderson Silva but, after that, fat Jake is moving up to the heavyweight division to fight my brotha from anotha mother Tyson Fury,” Paul wrote. “The heavyweight division been real quiet since this announcement.”

Paul is no stranger to the “sketchy” Fury family following his brief feud with Tommy Fury earlier this year. That bout fell apart after “TNT” imploded, which led to the Hasim Rahman Jr. debacle before “The Spider” finally stepped in early last month.

I doubt anyone in the heavyweight division, particularly Fury, will be paying attention to anything Paul says until he first gets past the resurgent Silva this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The 47 year-old Silva, widely recognized as the greatest middleweight champion in UFC history, returned to the “sweet science” to register back-to-back wins over established boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and fellow UFC veteran Tito Ortiz in 2021.

Paul is currently the betting favorite for their Oct. 29 headliner.