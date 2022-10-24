Dada 5000 resurrected! Bareknuckle legend Dhafir Harris returns for BYB 13 on Nov. 19 in Tampa

Dada 5000 is back from the dead ... yet again.

Bareknuckle boxing legend Dhafir Harris will make his return to the Trigon — which Triller tried (and failed) to steal from the bearded brawler back in late 2021 — as part of the BYB 13: “Tampa Brawl For It All” extravaganza on Nov. 19 at Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

Harris will throw hands opposite heavyweight bruiser Matthew “Stretch” Strickland.

“I have a lot left inside of me and can be a breath of fresh air to what has become a very stale fight game,” Harris said. “I’m one of the last of that original breed of modern mixed martial artists. I’m recognizable and people identify with what they are familiar with. I want to do this for the fans as much as for myself.”

Harris has not seen action since falling to the late Kimbo Slice as part of the Bellator 149 event back in early 2016. The bout was a ratings blockbuster for the promotion but nearly ended in tragedy after Harris, now 45, was rushed to the hospital with heart failure.

Harris insists there won’t be a repeat of that performance.

“I work out 2-3 hours a day in the gym, can bench press 225 pounds 30 times with ease, and I can go out and run a 4.4-4.5 40-year dash,” the BYB co-founder said. “More importantly, my body hasn’t taken the bumps a lot of fighters my size and age have. I have low miles and with little damage.”

BYB 13 will also feature Desmond Green taking on Scott McHugh for both the BYB Middleweight Title and the Police Gazette World Diamond Belt. In addition, BYB champion Paty Juarez will rematch Monica Medina for the BYB Women’s Lightweight Title and Police Gazette Women’s 135 Diamond Belt. Elsewhere on the card, undefeated Trigon fighter Tony Lopez makes his first heavyweight title defense against the well-traveled DJ Linderman.

Tickets are available at bybtickets.com.

BYB 13 will broadcast live and exclusively on the Stadium App and WatchStadium.com, with prime time, multi-night replays to air on Stadium’s over the top (OTT) and over the air (OTA) platforms. To download the Stadium app or to find out how and where else to view, visit watchstadium.com/where-to-watch.