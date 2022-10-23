UFC 280 was a big night for the bantamweight division. Not only did Aljamain Sterling defend the 135 pound title against T.J. Dillashaw, but Sean O’Malley beat Petr Yan and became a legitimate contender. But that doesn’t mean it’s O’Malley vs. Sterling next.

While there were a bunch of headlines claiming UFC president Dana White had promised a title shot to the winner of O’Malley vs. Yan, White certainly didn’t sound eager to book that fight following UFC 280. Perhaps it was because O’Malley squeaked past Yan, winning via controversial split-decision. Or perhaps it was because White never actually said it was a number one contender’s match. Either way, Dana had his own out-of-the-blue suggestion.

“What about Henry Cejudo? That work? You like that?” White said when asked what was next for Aljamain Sterling. “You don’t give a s—t? Why you asking me if you don’t give a s—t?”

White expanded on his remark later in the press conference.

“That guy was just in the top of my head, he asked me that question, I said maybe Henry Cejudo would be fun,” White stated. “He didn’t think so, but I don’t know, maybe other people do. You know, Henry’s been out there talking and he wants to come back and he wants to, you know, and I think ... how long has he been back in the USADA pool? Anyone know how long he’s been back in the USADA pool? Six months? Yeah, so you know, he could fight. So maybe you do him and Aljamain Sterling next.”

“Again, everybody’s gonna write that I said that’s the next fight, that’s what’s gonna be written. But I’m just saying that would be a good fight for him.”

Henry Cejudo has certainly been stumping for the chance to fight Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. He took a shot at “Aljo” following his win over T.J. Dillashaw.

Yo Dana White, give me the next title shot!” he wrote. “Let’s bring this title back to America!”

Aljamain Sterling responds to Henry Cejudo saying he wants to "bring the title back to America" pic.twitter.com/MMjjAXGPHp — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 23, 2022

“The title is in America, you bonehead!” Sterling responded during the UFC 280 press conference. “What are you talking about? I’m an American citiczen. My parents are Jamaican, they were born in Kingston, born and raised, their parents were born in Jamaica as well. I’m first generation Jamaican-American, I don’t understand why people ... stop saying that stupid s—t.”

“I’m a proud American, I’m proud of my roots in Jamaica as well. I don’t see why that’s an issue for so many people. America has given me a lot of opportunities and I’ll forever be greatful for that, but I’ll never forget my roots and how my parents raised me. So I don’t know what he’s talking about, bringing the belt to America. The belt’s in America, baby!”

What do you think, Maniacs? Are you interested in a Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight? Do you give a s—t?