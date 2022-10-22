AND NEW!!!

“Former” Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira — who lost his 155-pound title on the scale in his previous bout — is out to reclaim what he feels is rightfully still his this afternoon in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 280, which is taking place today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Standing in his way is Islam Makhachev — the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov — who, like his mentor, rarely loses rounds. In fact, Makhachev is the betting favorite thanks in large part to his current 10-fight unbeaten streak, which features six finishes.

But, don’t get it twisted: Oliveira is a killer who excels as an underdog, finishing animals like Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler in back-to-back-to-back bouts. Indeed, it is among the greatest win streaks in UFC history.

LET’S GET IT!

Live updates will began to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the Octagon ...

Makhachev, the No. 4-ranked Lightweight, was the first to make the walk to the cage:

Then it was time for “Do Bronx:”

Round one:

Oliveira came out of his corner aggressive and, shockingly, Islam stung him with a hard shot early. Moments later he got the fight to the ground and Islam went to work, but Oliveira was already on the offensive, throwing up triangles and hitting him with short shots from the bottom. Islam tried to work some ground-and-pound, but Oliveira made it very difficult. He then used a leg lock to scoot out from underneath Islam and the two were back up on their feet along the fence ... but not for long. Islam dumped him to the canvas with a slick trip and he was back on top in front of his corner no less. Islam stacked him against the fence, grinding his elbow into Oliveira’s face. Oliveira grabbed the back of his neck and tried to keep him close, but Islam landed some solid shots. And that’s just how the round ended — strong one for Islam.

Round two:

Front kick from Oliveira missed and Islam with another nice counter shot early. Less than 30 seconds into the round and they were already tied up along the fence, with Islam angling to get him to the ground and Oliveira jamming knees and short punches into his mid-section. Islam finally let him go, with Oliveira digging another knee into his belly on the exit. Back to the center of the Octagon and they both trade some nice shots, nothing spectacular, but Islam more than holding his own one the feet. Oliveira started to chase, winging hard punches that all missed. Then, out of nowhere, Islam dropped Oliveira with a hard shot, jumped on top of him and sunk in a tight arm-triangle choke moments later. And that’s all it took.

AND NEW!!!

Final result: Makhachev def. Oliveira via submission (arm-triangle choke) in round two — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

