Aljamain Sterling is out to defend his Bantamweight belt for just the second time this afternoon (Sat. Oct. 22, 2022), locking horns with former two-time division kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw, in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Funkmaster” silenced numerous critics with his first title defense earlier this year, proving (sort of) that his disqualification win to wrest the crown from Petr Yan’s clutches was no fluke. Meanwhile, Dillashaw — who never actually lost his most recent 135-pound strap inside the Octagon — returned to action after a two-year suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), edging Cory Sandhagen via split decision in July 2021.

Sterling versus Dillashaw was the classic clash of styles, with the champion boasting a super strong ground game and the former roost-ruler possessing some serious striking skills. In the end, it was the durability (or lack thereof) from Dillashaw, who dislocated his shoulder early in the opening round and later succumbed to a technical knockout stoppage.

Sterling came barreling out of his corner to start the bout, apparently looking to trade hands. Dillashaw responded, but then Sterling caught a kick and the fight was already on the ground within the first minute. Something odd happened in the exchange, with Dillashaw wincing in pain from the bottom and looking to perhaps tap out. Sterling didn’t care, raining down hard strikes from the top that had Dillashaw in major trouble. With the body triangle locked in, he angled for a rear-naked choke, while bashing Dillshaw with hard shots and hammer fists. Dillashaw almost scrambled out, but Sterling sucked him back in — something still clearly bother Dillashaw. With 90 seconds to go, Sterling was behind him, boxing his ears, looking to soften him up so he could sink in a choke. Dillashaw tried to get up again, but Dillashaw’s left shoulder is clearly dislocated now that he’s standing. Sterling’s corner is screaming at him to attack the injury, but Sterling was deep on another takedown. Dillashaw somehow survived five minutes under Sterling with a dislocated shoulder and his corner immediately went to work on it between rounds. His cornerman was able to massage it back into place and he was cleared to go!

Dillashaw now just a one-armed striker, with Sterling coming out of his corner to start the second stance with a high kick ... to the shoulder. And then less than 60 seconds into the round, Dillashaw was already on his back again, with Sterling inching his way to full mount. Dillashaw got back to his feet with about three minutes to go, but once he was on his feet, it was clear once again that the shoulder popped out. Sterling’s corner screamed, “NO MERCY!” as he made a gesture to Dillashaw to make sure he wanted to continue. Sterling obliged, taking down Dillashaw, getting his back and drilling Dillashaw with unanswered elbows and punches until the referee mercifully intervened.

Final result: Sterling def. Dillashaw via technical knockout in round two

