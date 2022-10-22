Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw full fight video preview for UFC 280 PPV co-main event

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former 135-pound titleholder T.J. Dillashaw will collide for the division strap in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event scheduled for TODAY (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Sterling (21-3) is the winner of seven straight and captured back-to-back victories over Petr Yan to cement himself as the bantamweight champion, first by way of disqualification at UFC 259 then by split decision at UFC 273. As for Dillashaw (17-4), he returned from a two-year drug-testing suspension (and an unsuccessful trip to flyweight) to win a split decision over top contender Cory Sandhagen in the “real title fight” at UFC Vegas 32.

“I already believe I’m the greatest bantamweight in history,” Dillashaw said at Wednesday’s UFC 280 media day. “I’m holding all the records, and I’ll continue to run my reign, but yeah, I think it’ll obviously cement that. But I already believe that. I mean, name a guy that’s got a better resume right now. I’m training the right way, and I’m the best in the weight class. I’ve already said it: If I’m in this sport, I’ll be fighting – I haven’t fought under the top five since 2014. I’m up top.”

Check out a special “Sterling vs. Dillashaw” fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 280 fight card, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET HERE, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 12 p.m. ET HERE, before the PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ HERE.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 280 fight card and PPV line up click here.