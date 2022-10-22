Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev full fight video preview for UFC 280 PPV main event

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and streaking 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev will collide for the vacant lightweight title atop the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event scheduled for TODAY (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. An argument has been made that Oliveira is still the champion after losing his belt on the scale ahead of UFC 274 back in May, particularly in light of this revelation. But any controversy surrounding “Do Bronx” and his place as rightful champion will be moot if Makhachev captures the crown today in Abu Dhabi. The winner is expected to make his first title defense in a “champ champ” fight opposite featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski.

“I cannot believe Oliveira is the underdog,” lightweight phenom Paddy Pimblett told his YouTube subscribers. “I just don’t understand it. The people who he’s finished in a row, what he’s done to Tony (Ferguson), I don’t understand how he’s the underdog. Like I’m trying to be fair, you know what I mean? I like Charles to win. He’s one of my favorite fighters to watch. He’s brilliant. But the only way I see Islam winning is if he sits on top of him for five rounds, and I don’t see anyone doing that to Charles.”

Check out a special “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 280 fight card, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET HERE, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 12 p.m. ET HERE, before the PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ HERE.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 280 fight card and PPV line up click here.