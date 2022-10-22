Two title fights will unfold atop the UFC 280 card later today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but fight fans will also be tuning in to see the all-telling bantamweight matchup between former UFC champion Petr Yan and rising contender Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley and Yan have been lining up for a fight for quite some time. Due in part to O’Malley’s social media trash talk and Yan’s recent title fight loss to current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, the fight made sense to book for Abu Dhabi and have the two strikers settle their beef on one of the biggest cards of the year.

On Friday, O’Malley and Yan were at the same location for UFC 280’s official weigh ins watch HERE). As Yan was leaving the scales and walking backstage O’Malley was making his way out. The two bantamweights crossed paths and nearly bumped into one another. O’Malley eventually scooted past and then locked eyes with “No Mercy.” Yan shook the encounter off and muttered, “I eat you tomorrow.”

All of this was captured by UFC 280 “Embedded,” which features an in-depth look at final fight prep, weight cuts, and much more. This time around, the cameras caught O’Malley and Yan’s backstage staredown, Charles Oliveira successfully making weight, and some intense faceoffs at ceremonial weigh ins.

From the official YouTube description:

Sean O’Malley, champ Aljamain Sterling and Charles Oliveira wrap up their weight cuts. They hit the scales, then face off one final time against their UFC 280 opponents at ceremonial weigh-ins.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 280 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 12 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

