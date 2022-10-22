With UFC 280 a wrap after an exciting day (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event lightweight title fight between streaking contenders Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, a co-headliner pitting UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling against former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw, and a 135-pound meeting between former UFC champion Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 5:30 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 280 results and coverage click here.