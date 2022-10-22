Islam Makhachev looked the part of lightweight champion earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E, when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event to claim the undisputed 155-pound title. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defended his UFC bantamweight title with a second-round TKO win over an injured T.J. Dillashaw.

In addition to two memorable title fights, UFC 280 produced a long list of memorable performances and impressive finishes. Check them out below and let us know which ones deserved some extra post-fight cash:

Muhammad Mokaev pushed his UFC flyweight record to 3-0 with a third-round submission finish over Malcolm Gordon (watch HERE)

Surging welterweight contender Belal Muhammad proved he’s ready for title contention with an impressive second-round TKO to hand Sean Brady his first career loss

Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush captured his eighth-straight win with a dominant unanimous decision over the hard-nosed Mateusz Gamrot

Sean O’Malley scored a massive split-decision win over Petr Yan to put himself in position to fight for the UFC bantamweight title (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 280 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley Performance of the Night: Islam Makhachev Performance of the Night: Belal Muhammad

