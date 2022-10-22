 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280

By Dan Hiergesell
Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.

While O’Malley landed more significant strikes over the course of three rounds and turned Yan into a wrestler at times, it was Yan’s takedowns and control time that should have netted him the win. Instead, the cageside judges in Abu Dhabi looked at O’Malley’s body of work on the feet — including his offensive onslaught in Round 3 — and gifted the fight to “Sugar.”

Check out the official scorecard below:

UFC president Dana White had stated that the winner of this fight will get the next crack at the UFC bantamweight title, but considering the controversy that is already surrounding O’Malley’s split-decision win it is unknown what the promotion plans to do. It was one hell of a fight, but “Sugar” may now need one more win before he sniffs the belt.

What say you, Maniacs? Did Yan get robbed or did O’Malley take Rounds 1 and 3?

Sound off!

