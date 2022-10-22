 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Khamzat Chimaev gets into scuffle cageside with Team Khabib at UFC 280

By Dan Hiergesell
Khamzat Chimaev was in attendance for UFC 280’s fight card earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and the undefeated welterweight contender ended up getting into a cageside scuffle when the action concluded.

Chimaev, who is already in the UFC doghouse for missing weight for his clash with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 last month, arrived at the Etihad Arena during the “Prelims” undercard to watch the massive event live. “Borz” made it all the way through the main card before landing himself in hot water (again).

Details are scarce at this time but reports are beginning to roll in around the combat community that suggests Chimaev got into a scuffle with members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team following Islam Makhachev’s main event submission win over Charles Oliveira. Luckily, MMA Junkie was able to get a hold of some video footage showing Chimaev in action. Check it out below:

Additional footage would later surface showing Chimaev getting into it with Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

It is unknown at this time exactly what went into this altercation, but Chimaev is no stranger to these type of situations. Remember, before his massive weight miss at UFC 279 he nearly brawled with Diaz and Kevin Holland backstage. That incident forced UFC president Dana White to pull the plug on UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference to the disappoint of fight fans everywhere.

Stick with Mania as more details emerge regarding Chimaev’s UFC 280 altercation.

