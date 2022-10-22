 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 280 video: Belal Muhammad scores blistering TKO win over Sean Brady

By Dan Hiergesell
Belal Muhammad scored one of the biggest victories of his career earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., when “Remember the Name” stopped a previously undefeated Sean Brady with a blistering second-round TKO (punches).

Both fighters possess some of the best wrestling skills at the welterweight level, but they canceled each other out for this “Prelims” standup war. While Brady landed some great shots in the first round, Muhammad’s persistence and pressure was simply overwhelming. He started to really touch Brady on the feet and busted his nose up pretty well. Muhammad kept unloading his offense and connected on a collection of combinations and uppercuts along the cage to finish the fight in Round 2.

Check out the finishing sequence below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Muhammad, 34, has now captured four-straight victories over Brady, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia. He hasn’t lost since dropping a decision to Geoff Neal back in 2019. If this win doesn’t propel Muhammad into a No. 1 contender’s bout at 170 pounds then we don’t know what will.

For complete UFC 280 results and coverage click here.

