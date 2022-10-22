Undefeated flyweight sensation Muhammad Mokaev was tested by veteran Malcolm Gordon earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but “The Punisher” still pulled through to earn a third-round armbar finish and extend his unbeaten streak to 10.

Mokaev was in control from the opening bell, but Gordon was scrappy when he needed to be. He landed hard punches on the feet and even scored a takedown to give Mokaev some different looks on the ground. However, Mokaev was too persistent with his own wrestling and eventually found the window of opportunity he was looking for in the third round. Mokaev locked up Gordon’s arm and that was it.

Check out some of the highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

CROWD WENT WILD FOR MOKAEV'S ARMBAR FINISH



Stream #UFC280 at 2 PM ET on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/G9f2xBUwL7 pic.twitter.com/SJppasQ3rW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2022

This armbar from Mokaev was slick



Stream #UFC280 at 2 PM ET

➡️ https://t.co/vUn7rjdadp pic.twitter.com/gMOEskSDDJ — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) October 22, 2022

Mokaev, 22, is now 3-0 under the UFC banner after taking out Charles Johnson and Cody Durden in his previous two outings. The rising youngster has talked quite a bit on his way into the flyweight division so it was important that he showed up today at UFC 280. Despite Gordon putting up more of a fight than the oddsmakers could have ever imagined, Mokaev still got the job done with a nasty finish.

For complete UFC 280 results and coverage click here.