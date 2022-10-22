The stars are coming out for today’s (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) UFC 280 card live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and that includes a return to “Fight Island” for undefeated UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev, who was reportedly detained in Russia earlier this month, arrived in Abu Dhabi this week to support his fellow Russian fighters and watch one of the biggest UFC cards of the year in person. “Borz” showed up for the very first fight on the “Prelims” undercard and was welcomed by the UFC 280 crowd.

Check out Chimaev’s arrival below:

@KChimaev back where it all started as he takes in the fights at #UFC280! pic.twitter.com/KzsbkBeH2T — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 22, 2022

Remember, Chimaev made his UFC debut back in 2020 on “Fight Island” and captured a dominant submission win over John Phillips. Just 10 days later, Khamzat returned to the Octagon and stopped Rhys McKee via first-round TKO. It was a two-fight sample size that created Chimaev’s aura of invincibility and set his UFC ascension in motion.

Chimaev, who is currently 6-0 under the UFC banner, is hoping to stay in the UFC’s welterweight division after badly missing weight for his fight with Nate Diaz back at UFC 279. Earlier this week, UFC president Dana White said he’s targeting a matchup between Chimaev and Colby Covington for UFC’s return to London next year.

