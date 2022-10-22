Sean O’Malley scored a massive victory over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., when “Sugar” outlasted the former UFC bantamweight champion in a wild three-round war.

O’Malley looked good in the early going with great movement along the cage and crisp shots from range. Yan returned the favor with hard leg kicks and a timely takedown late into the first round. Both bantamweights came out firing in the second round as O’Malley tagged Yan and had him hurt. The former champion regrouped and leveled “Sugar” with a massive left hand before gaining top control.

O’Malley regained momentum in the third round as he caught Yan with multiple head kicks and a knee inside that cut the former bantamweight king. Yan went back to his wrestling to subdue O’Malley and work from the top. Despite Yan’s multiple takedowns throughout the fight, the judges gave the nod to O’Malley via split decision on the heels of his precision striking.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

