 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 280 highlights: Sean O’Malley outlasts Petr Yan in wild bantamweight war

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Sean O’Malley scored a massive victory over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., when “Sugar” outlasted the former UFC bantamweight champion in a wild three-round war.

LIVE! Watch UFC 280 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER LIGHTWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022, featuring a highly anticipated match up for the vacant 155-pound title between former division kingpin, Charles Oliveira, against Islam Makhachev, who enter “Fight Island” with a combined 21-fight unbeaten run. In UFC 280’s ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former two-time division roost-ruler, T.J. Dillashaw. Last, and certainly not least, former 135-pound champion, Petr Yan, will lock horns with superstar in the making, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

O’Malley looked good in the early going with great movement along the cage and crisp shots from range. Yan returned the favor with hard leg kicks and a timely takedown late into the first round. Both bantamweights came out firing in the second round as O’Malley tagged Yan and had him hurt. The former champion regrouped and leveled “Sugar” with a massive left hand before gaining top control.

O’Malley regained momentum in the third round as he caught Yan with multiple head kicks and a knee inside that cut the former bantamweight king. Yan went back to his wrestling to subdue O’Malley and work from the top. Despite Yan’s multiple takedowns throughout the fight, the judges gave the nod to O’Malley via split decision on the heels of his precision striking.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 280 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 280 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

View all 50 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania