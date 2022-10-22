Aljamain Sterling retained his undisputed UFC bantamweight title earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., when he took advantage of an injured T.J. Dillashaw to capture a second-round TKO (punches) in the co-main event.

Sterling quickly came out and scored an easy takedown, which prompted Dillashaw’s shoulder to pop out of its socket. The champion continued his onslaught on the ground with heavy punches as Dillashaw winced in pain. Luckily, Dillashaw was able to survive and his team did their best to pop his shoulder back in entering the second. Referee Marc Goddard was heard in the corner stating that Dillashaw’s injury was pre-existing entering the co-main event.

Dillashaw’s shoulder popped out again in the second and it allowed Sterling to completely control the action. His ground-and-pound was off the charts as he dominated Dillashaw along the cage. Sterling didn’t stop until Goddard stepped in for the TKO stoppage and put an end to Dillashaw’s grueling outing.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Coming to claim the BW title for a record THIRD time!



Enter @TJDIllashaw for another shot at gold #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/qqO9QlLmAK — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

The bantamweight king set to defend his throne @FunkMasterMMA making the walk at #UFC280! pic.twitter.com/0pN1CLB6fV — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

Dillashaw's coach massaged his shoulder and it popped back into place after Round 1 #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/EtntZiXs89 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2022

ALJAMAIN STERLING GETS THE TKO OVER TJ DILLASHAW FOR THE TITLE #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/jJQojIAaH2 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 22, 2022

