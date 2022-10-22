 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 280 highlights: Aljamain Sterling earns TKO stoppage after T.J. Dillashaw injures shoulder

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Aljamain Sterling retained his undisputed UFC bantamweight title earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., when he took advantage of an injured T.J. Dillashaw to capture a second-round TKO (punches) in the co-main event.

LIVE! Watch UFC 280 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER LIGHTWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022, featuring a highly anticipated match up for the vacant 155-pound title between former division kingpin, Charles Oliveira, against Islam Makhachev, who enter “Fight Island” with a combined 21-fight unbeaten run. In UFC 280’s ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former two-time division roost-ruler, T.J. Dillashaw. Last, and certainly not least, former 135-pound champion, Petr Yan, will lock horns with superstar in the making, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Sterling quickly came out and scored an easy takedown, which prompted Dillashaw’s shoulder to pop out of its socket. The champion continued his onslaught on the ground with heavy punches as Dillashaw winced in pain. Luckily, Dillashaw was able to survive and his team did their best to pop his shoulder back in entering the second. Referee Marc Goddard was heard in the corner stating that Dillashaw’s injury was pre-existing entering the co-main event.

Dillashaw’s shoulder popped out again in the second and it allowed Sterling to completely control the action. His ground-and-pound was off the charts as he dominated Dillashaw along the cage. Sterling didn’t stop until Goddard stepped in for the TKO stoppage and put an end to Dillashaw’s grueling outing.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 280 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 280 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

View all 50 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania