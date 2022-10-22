 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 280 video: Islam Makhachev submits Charles Oliveira to win undisputed lightweight title

By Dan Hiergesell
Islam Makhachev cashed in on his first UFC lightweight title shot earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., when the streaking contender stopped former champion Charles Oliveira with a second-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Makhachev found a home for his hands early and it prompted Oliveira to pull guard and lean on his submission skills. From top control, Makhachev scored valuable points with short punches and consistent pressure. Moments after Oliveira returned to his feet Makhachev landed another takedown along the cage.

Makhachev tried to go back to his wrestling in the second, but Oliveira defended nicely and forced the fight to take place on the feet. Oliveira started to press the action before Makhachev landed a big right hand that put “Do Bronx” down. Makhachev quickly jumped on top and found a window for the arm-triangle choke, forcing Oliveira to tap.

