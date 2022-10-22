I’m so excited. Why?

Well, UFC 280’s top fights inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, are chaotic bangers that will cause me to lose my mind and the pay-per-view (PPV) card starts at 2 p.m. ET and will not end at 1 a.m. ET, which is always an exhausting prospect.

With the ability to get a full night’s sleep aside, I’m truly excited for UFC 280’s main event between Charles Oliveira versus Islam Makachev, who will compete for the Lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale prior to his last fight.

While there is a ton of cross-talk between Alexander Volkanovski and Beneil Dariush about who is the back up, the idea of Oliveira and Makachev fighting for UFC gold is something that may have me tear a vocal cord for your entertainment and my need for attention.

Couple that with Aljamian Sterling looking to knock the cream and the clear out of T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan looking to turn Sean O’Malley from a kaleidoscope of color into a monochromatic horror, and you’d get me to pay for this show, which you should do thanks to our friends at ESPN+.

If you drop the money to watch the PPV, mute the commentary track and listen to Brendan Sokler and I call the action from a basement somewhere in the greater New York metropolitan area. And if you’re not buying the PPV, but want to be kept up to date as two handsome gentleman yell at their televisions for you, we’ve got you, too!

Join us, won’t you?

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 280 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPNEWS/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET, then the remaining undercard (also on ESPNEWS/ESPN+) at 12 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.