The latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) offering hits Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates TODAY (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), bringing a vacant Lightweight title fight between former division kingpin, Charles Oliveira, against top-ranked division contender, Islam Makhachev, to “Fight Island.” UFC 280, which begins with a special start time of 10 a.m. ET, will also feature a championship co-main event between Bantamweight roost-ruler, Aljamain Sterling, defending his belt against former two-time 135-pound kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw. UFC 280’s jam-packed card — perhaps the most loaded line up of the year — will also showcase No. 1-seeded Bantamweight contender and former champion, Petr Yan, locking horns with Generation Z fan-favorite, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.

In short, UFC 280 is STACKED ... and the action is going to be LIT!

Before that action begins at 2 p.m. ET later this afternoon, though, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 280 “Prelims” undercard below, beginning with the first fight at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+/Fight Pass. We will then cover UFC 280’s PPV main card in a separate thread right here, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Oliveira vs. Makhachev.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 280 “Prelims” undercard results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 280 PPV QUICK RESULTS:

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for vacant Lightweight title

135 lbs.: Aljamain Sterling (C.) vs. T.J. Dillashaw

135 lbs.: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

125 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

UFC 280 ‘PRELIMS’ QUICK RESULTS:

170 lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Makhmud Muradov

205 lbs.: Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

185 lbs.: Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

170 lbs.: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

125 lbs.: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

135 lbs.: Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg — Rosa def. Lansberg by majority decision (29-27 x2, 28-28)

UFC 280 ‘PRELIMS’ PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

135 lbs.: Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg

Round one: Low kick from Rosa as Lansberg darts around. Right hand catches Rosa throwing and knocks her to her seat. Rosa low kick. She backs Lansberg to the fence a minute in. Lansberg reverses. Two minutes in. Knees from Lansberg. As the ref calls for more action, Rosa hits a hip toss into half guard. Short body shots. Two minutes to go.

Rosa staying tight and landing shots. One minute to go. Lansberg trying to punch off her back. Rosa looks for mount, can’t get it. 10-9 Rosa.

Round two: Oh hey, they finally fixed the audio. Quick double-leg puts Rosa back on top in half guard. Sporadic GnP. One minute in. Lansberg not having much success trying to stand. Two minutes in. Not a lot of volume or power coming from Rosa, but she’s racking up top control time. Now she stands over Lansberg and kicks at her legs. Two minutes to go.

Lansberg scoots to the fence, and as she tries to stand, Rosa blasts her with a blatantly illegal knee to the face. Lansberg’s all smiles and ready to resume, and Rosa justifiably loses a point. Solid right hand from Lansberg when they resume. Rosa times another easy double-leg. One minute to go. Rosa stands over her in the final seconds, then attempts some sort of rolling toe hold. 9-9 with the point deduction.

Round three: 2-3 lands for Rosa. Lansberg pressing forward with combinations, eats knees, hauls her to the fence. Trading knees in the clinch. Rosa reverses a minute in, sneaks in a high knee. Jockeying for position, Rosa the busier of the two inside at the moment. Two minutes in. Rosa keeping her against the fence. She gets a bit of space, lands a solid right, then a spinning attack on the break. Big flurry, then back into the clinch. Two minutes to go.

Lansberg reverses. Rosa reverses in turn. Solid right hand on the exit, big elbows. Rosa opening up against the fence, but falls back into the clinch. Swinging hard. One minute to go. Rosa looks for a hip toss, can’t get it. Another one, denied via whizzer. Spinning elbow by Rosa in the last 10 seconds, then some final knees. Either a Rosa win or a draw. 10-9 Rosa.

Final result: Rosa def. Lansberg by majority decision

