UFC 280 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TODAY (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) with a fantastic 155-pound showdown between white-hot “former” division champion, Charles Oliveira, and Russian wrestling wrecking ball, Islam Makhachev. In UFC 280’s PPV co-main event, Aljamain Sterling will look to remain atop the 135-pound roost when he locks horns with star-crossed former Bantamweight kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw. Last, and certainly not least, Bantamweight star-in-the-making, Sean O’Malley, will face his stiffest challenge to date when he meets former 135-pound kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Petr Yan, in additional PPV main card action.

IT’S A CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP ON “FIGHT ISLAND!”

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 280 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 280’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ESPNN/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 280 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPNEWS/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET, then the remaining undercard (also on ESPNEWS/ESPN+) at 12 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

