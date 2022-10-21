What’s up, Maniacs!

We have an announcement that you might find cool. Or, you might find it dumb because you don’t use the app.

Whatever the case, MMA Mania is on TikTok, and we have a ton of content for you to mindlessly scroll through, whether it be knockouts, training videos, cageside UFC highlights, UFC media day clips, behind-the-scenes stuff, predictions, news, funny clips, or history clips.

We believe there is something on our TikTok that will keep you entertained.

To be honest, we don’t have a set schedule for posts, but we are trying to post three TikToks a week. The reason for three is to not spam posts and become annoying, but rather keep it fun and casual.

So, yeah. We are on TikTok, and we think you will enjoy it. And If TikTok isn’t your thing remember, you can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Enjoy UFC 280!