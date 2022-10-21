We are just 24 hours away from one of the biggest cards of the year as UFC 280 goes down tomorrow afternoon (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. Fight fans can now check out the latest and greatest episodes of UFC 280 “Embedded” to catch up on all of the pre-fight action.

The main event of the card will feature a historic meeting between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as both lightweights put a double-digit win streak on the line for the undisputed 155-pound title. Makhachev will be the betting favorite to hand Oliveira his first UFC loss since 2017, but “Do Bronx” has all the ingredients to upset the Russian contender and build on his growing lightweight legacy.

Adding to the UFC 280 madness will be a co-main event clash pitting reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling against former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw. Another former UFC bantamweight king, Petr Yan, will also be back in action as “No Mercy” meets rising superstar Sean O’Malley on the main card underbelly.

In advance to this weekend’s action, the promotion has revealed the newest episodes of UFC 280 “Embedded.” The vlog series features a behind-the-scenes look at final fight prep, weight cuts, and much more.

Check out Episode 4 below:

From the official YouTube description:

Champ Aljamain Sterling, Charles Oliveira, TJ Dillashaw, Petr Yan, and Islam Makhachev get in the zone. Champ Alexander Volkanovski trains for any opponent. Sean O’Malley makes an entrance at media day, and Oliveira rolls deep. UFC 280 is on Saturday, October 22.

Check out Episode 5 below:

From the official YouTube description:

UFC 280 stars Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, TJ Dillashaw, Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley play to fans at open workouts. Caio Borralho embraces the big event. Fighters trade barbs, then face off at the press conference. UFC 280 is on Saturday, October 22.

