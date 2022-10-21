Charles Oliveira delivered one final message following Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins to ensure fight fans that he’s ready to take out Islam Makhachev tomorrow afternoon (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

Oliveira, who is putting his 11-fight win streak on the line against Makhachev’s 10-straight wins, is looking to redeem himself from his last Octagon outing back at UFC 274 this past May. While “Do Bronx” defeated Justin Gaethje via submission to win the main event he barely missed weight before the fight and was stripped of his lightweight title. That is why Oliveira and Makhachev will fight for the vacant lightweight strap this weekend at UFC 280, which is fueling the former Brazilian champion in more ways than you can imagine.

With a successful weight cut in the books and one more sleep until he gets his hands on the streaking Russian contender Oliveira was absolutely dialed in during Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins. After coming face-to-face with Makhachev for one of his patented and extremely intense staredowns, Oliveira was caught walking backstage. That’s when he delivered a cold-blooded message that should strike fear into the heart of any Makhachev fan.

“I’m going to kill this man,” said Oliveira heading backstage.

It’s a simple message to say the least, but it shows the type of headspace that Oliveira is in heading into this weekend at UFC 280. “Do Bronx” seems more focused than ever before and could cement himself as one of the best lightweight fighters of all time with a convincing win over Makhachev. For that, he’s willing to kill or be killed inside of the cage.

