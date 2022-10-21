One of the biggest fight cards of the year will go down tomorrow afternoon (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., as Charles Oliveira meets Islam Makhachev in a high-profile lightweight championship main event.

In addition to the massive lightweight headliner, reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will put his 135-pound title on the line against former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event. The main card will also feature a bantamweight clash between former UFC champion Petr Yan and rising contender Sean O’Malley. Not to mention a lightweight barn burner involving Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot.

Take a look below at UFC 280’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN News/ESPN+)

10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg

Related Tukhugov Vs Almeida Pulled From UFC 280

Online

UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 280 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 280 there is a list of locations near you airing “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 280 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 12 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 280 fight card and PPV line up click here.