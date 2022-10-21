 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev INTENSE staredown video from UFC 280 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
The UFC 280 ceremonial weigh ins went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of tomorrow’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev both made weight for their five-round lightweight title fight, clocking in at 154.5 pounds each. Similarly, co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw each hit the scale at 135 pounds for their bantamweight championship collision, while Petr Yan registered 136 against 135.5 for bantamweight rival Sean O’Malley. Regrettably, flyweight veteran Katlyn Chookagian missed weight (127.5) and the promotion was forced to cancel the featherweight contest between Lucas Almeida and Zubaira Tukhugov due to “weight management issues.”

Watch the UFC 280 ceremonial weigh ins video replay right here.

BLOCKBUSTER LIGHTWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022, featuring a highly anticipated match up for the vacant 155-pound title between former division kingpin, Charles Oliveira, against Islam Makhachev, who enter “Fight Island” with a combined 21-fight unbeaten run. In UFC 280’s ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former two-time division roost-ruler, T.J. Dillashaw. Last, and certainly not least, former 135-pound champion, Petr Yan, will lock horns with superstar in the making, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Fighter staredowns from today’s UFC 280 ceremonial weigh ins below:

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:

Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw:

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 280 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 12 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 280 fight card and PPV line up click here.

