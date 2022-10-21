No backing down @CharlesDoBronxs takes on @MakhachevMMA for the undisputed LW championship TOMORROW! [ #UFC280 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/nzONUJu44K ] pic.twitter.com/suAariyOW2

The UFC 280 ceremonial weigh ins went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of tomorrow’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev both made weight for their five-round lightweight title fight, clocking in at 154.5 pounds each. Similarly, co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw each hit the scale at 135 pounds for their bantamweight championship collision, while Petr Yan registered 136 against 135.5 for bantamweight rival Sean O’Malley. Regrettably, flyweight veteran Katlyn Chookagian missed weight (127.5) and the promotion was forced to cancel the featherweight contest between Lucas Almeida and Zubaira Tukhugov due to “weight management issues.”

Watch the UFC 280 ceremonial weigh ins video replay right here.

Fighter staredowns from today’s UFC 280 ceremonial weigh ins below:

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:

Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw:

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

