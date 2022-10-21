Live: UFC 280 ceremonial weigh ins video results

With the UFC 280 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow’s (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding festivities, streaming LIVE at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT) in the embedded video above. UFC 280 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and streaking 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev, who compete for the vacant strap “Do Bronx” left on the scale last May in Phoenix.

In the UFC 280 co-headliner, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will put his 135-pound strap on the line against former division titleholder TJ Dillashaw. The winner of that five-round affair could be paired off with the winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, who lock horns on the UFC 280 PPV main card. Several other important matchups are scattered across the card, including Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight and Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad at welterweight. Don’t forget to sign up for ESPN+ to watch it!

