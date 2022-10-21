UFC 280 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) for the “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, held inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. UFC 280 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and streaking 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev, who compete for the vacant strap “Do Bronx” left on the scale last May in Phoenix. In the UFC 280 co-headliner, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will put his 135-pound strap on the line against former division titleholder TJ Dillashaw. The winner of that five-round affair could be paired off with the winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, who lock horns on the UFC 280 PPV main card.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in!

The UFC 280 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 1 a.m. ET, which is late Thursday night at 10 p.m. PT for you folks operating on Pacific Time. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 26 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 280 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from Etihad Arena at 8 a.m. ET on Friday morning.

Complete UFC 280 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 280 PPV Main Card ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. Islam Makhachev (154.5) for vacant lightweight title

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (135)

135 lbs.: Petr Yan (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (135.5)

155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

125 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian (127.5*) vs. Manon Fiorot (125.5)

UFC 280 ‘Prelims’ Under Card On ESPNEWS/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Sean Brady (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

185 lbs.: Caio Borralho (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185.5)

205 lbs.: Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206)

125 lbs.: Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Malcolm Gordon (126)

145 lbs.: Lucas Almeida () vs. Zubaira Tukhugov () - CANCELED

170 lbs.: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (171)

185 lbs.: Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. A.J. Dobson (185)

135 lbs.: Karol Rosa (135) vs. Lina Lansberg (135)

Main event backup fighter: Alexander Volkanovski (155)

*Missed weight

