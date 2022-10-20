UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge

Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then “Do Bronx” will return the favor by challenging Volkanovski for the 145-pound strap at UFC 284 just a few weeks after, which means a quick turnaround for both parties, as well as a trip to Perth, Western Australia for the Brazilian phenom.

“Mate, let’s do it,” Volkanovski told MMA Junkie. “If anyone could do it, it’s me. If he can get that done, let’s do it. Obviously I don’t know if it makes too much sense, but I’m down. I’m down for whatever. I don’t know if that can even happen, but if they’re happy to do it, I’m happy to do it. It’s as simple as that.”

Volkanovski is currently in Abu Dhabi serving as backup for the UFC 280 lightweight main event in case Oliveira misses weight something happens to either one of the scheduled headliners. In addition, promotion president Dana White is expected to award “The Great” the next shot at the lightweight title.

None of this matters unless Oliveira first beats Makhachev at UFC 280, no small feat. Then “Do Bronx” will need to be healthy and ready to compete in time for UFC 283 and somehow get the promotion to bank on a quick turnaround for both fighters in time for UFC 284 which seems unlikely, logistically speaking.

Phase one begins this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

