Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 48 hours away from the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

To help get fans amped for this weekend’s combat sports festivities, the promotion will hold a special pre-fight press conference today (Thurs., Oct. 20) streaming LIVE at 10 a.m. ET in the embedded video above. Be sure to stick around until the very end for staredowns between the top names on the card.

UFC 280 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira, who lost his division crown during a botched weigh in, and streaking 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev, who will no doubt have the Abu Dhabi crowd in his corner (based on this recent reaction to Oliveira.)

In the UFC 280 co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will put his 135-pound strap on the line against former division titleholder TJ Dillashaw. The winner of that five-round affair could be paired off with the winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, who collide on the UFC 280 PPV main card.

Expect all six fighters to be on the dais for today’s presser.

