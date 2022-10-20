ONE on Prime Video 3 preview (Pt. 2)

ONE on Prime Video 3 takes place on Friday night (US time) in Kuala Lumpur. The card is headlined by an all Brazilian bantamweight title fight between seasoned veteran John Lineker and rising contender Fabricio Andrade.

There will also be a submission grappling belt on the line although the final of the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix has been postponed after Superlek Kiatmoo9 suffered an injury in training.

Kickboxing: Sittichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Mohammed Boutasaa (Featherweight)

Former Glory featherweight champion Sittichai Sitsongpeenong will be looking to kick start his ONE career again after losing on points to Chingiz Allazov in the featherweight Grand prix final. The Thai southpaw has a devastating left kick which he likes to fire to the midsection.

Former Enfusion star Mohammed Boutassa got his ONE career off to a perfect start with a decision win over David Kiria on ONE 157. He is also a southpaw and his style is similar to Sittichai’s but the Moroccan likes to fight off the back foot more.

Submission grappling: Kade Ruotolo vs. Uaki Kurzhev (For lightweight title)

Kade Ruotolo asked to fight a top tier sambo practitioner and his wish has promptly been granted. The 19 year old recently became the youngest ever ADCC champion winning all four of is matches by submission.

Uali Kurzhev is reportedly a four time sambo world champion although he is better known for his judo. The Russian has represented his country numerous times although but is much less experienced than his opponent in terms of submission grappling.

Muay Thai: Regian Eersel vs. Sinsamut Klinmee (For lightweight title)

Regian Eersel is the current ONE lightweight kickboxing champion and has won seven fights out of seven for the promotion. He is not so experienced in Muay Thai but once knocked out Jo Nattawut on a Lion Fight card.

Sinsamut Klinmee comes in as a dark horse, relatively unheard of until his ONE debut, but he scored a massive upset that night, knocking out Dutch legend Nieky Holzken in the second round. He won his second fight for the promotion in similar fashion and is very dangerous with the small gloves.

John Lineker (c) vs. Fabricio Andrade (For bantamweight title)

Everyone knows what to expect from John Lineker (35-9) by now. The UFC veteran likes to plant his feet and throw hard punches, he will walk opponents down and dig shots to the head and body.

Fabricio Andrade (8-2) looks to have an advantage in terms of speed. He will look to circle out and attack as Lineker comes in, this pits the power of the veteran against the speed of the up and coming contender.

The entire ONE on Prime Video 3 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers, and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

