UFC Vegas 61 results: Matches to make for ‘Dern vs Yan’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 61 went down last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a headlining bout that saw Yan Xiaonan defeat Mackenzie Dern via majority decision (highlights). In the co-headlining act, Randy Brown edged out Francisco Trinaldo after 15 minutes of back-and-forth action.

Winner: Yan Xiaonan

Who She Should Face Next: Jessica Andrade

Andrade was on Dern’s wish list had she won, but now that Yan is in the winner’s circle the fight should go to her. Yan snapped her two-fight losing streak after defeating Dern, which might be enough to take her spot in the Top 5. Andrade currently sits at No. 4 and she is on a two-fight win streak after defeating Cynthia Calvillo and Amanda Lemos. She was in line to face Katlyn Chookagian earlier this year but was forced out with an injury. If she’s ready to return in a few months, Yan will be waiting.

Winner: Randy Brown

Who He Should Face Next: Niko Price

Brown picked up his fourth straight win in the stacked Welterweight division by defeating Trinaldo. It will be a tough road trying to crack the Top 15 seeing as how stacked this weight class is, but Brown is making the right moves so far. Up next, a fight against Price seems ideal. “Hybrid” has been on the sidelines for a year now, so I’m sure he’s itching to get back into action. An exciting standup war is bound to happen if these two get matched up.

Winner: Raoni Barcelos

Who He Should Face Next: Brian Kelleher

Coming into the event, Barcelos was in desperate need of a win after losing his previous two fights. But he got a jolt of much-needed momentum and confidence after defeating Trevin Jones in “Sin City” via unanimous decision. A fight against Kelleher might be on the horizon for Barcelos. The rapping Bantamweight is currently on a two-fight skid and is also in desperate need of a win much like Barcelos was. Kelleher was last seen losing to Mario Bautista this past June, so he should be ready to return perhaps for a year-end showdown against Barcelos is in order.

Winner: Sodiq Yusuff

Who He Should Face Next: Nathaniel Wood

The Featherweight division has a legit problem in Yusuff, who picked up a dominate first-round submission win over newcomer Don Shainis last night. “Super” is now 6-1 inside the Octagon and is slowly climbing his way up the ladder. I would love to see Yusuff get a stiffer challenge such as Wood next, who returned for his second fight this year to defeat Charles Jourdain at UFC Paris last month, which was his second straight win at 145 pounds after moving up earlier this year.

Winner: Mike Davis

Who He Should Face Next: Jared Gordon

Davis picked up his third straight win in Las Vegas after edging out Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision, improving his UFC record to 3-1 after suffering a loss in his promotional debut against Gilbert Burns in 2019. Davis has been flying under the radar, but the important thing is that he is winning fights. A fight against Gordon sounds appealing. Gordon is coming off a win over Leonardo Santos at UFC 278, his first win of 2022. Over his last five fights, “Flash” is an impressive 4-1 with his lone loss coming against Grant Dawson.

