Fighters and fans not impressed with Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook takeover of UFC Vegas 61

Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his friends got cageside seats to UFC Vegas 61. Everyone else had to sit this one out.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC Fight Night: Brown v Trinaldo Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

While UFC Vegas 61 was an entertaining event with a number of wild finishes and moments, it will most likely end up being remembered as ‘that show the UFC held in an empty arena so Mark Zuckerberg could watch undisturbed.’

By the time UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan started, everyone and their dog knew that Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg was behind the unusual conditions being set up for the evening at the UFC APEX. There would be no fans. There would be no press. We have heard multiple reports that some fighter family members were turned away as well.

What wasn’t clear was the reason. Was Zuckerberg going to wow the world by setting up the first UFC event to be broadcast in Mark’s much-hyped virtual reality Metaverse via some sort of cool tech?

Alas, that was not the case. Instead it was just as lame as many predicted: the APEX was cleared out so Zuck and his small posse didn’t have to interact with the general public. That’s it, that’s all.

Several fighters past and present commented on the situation, with reacts ranging from dismayed to bemused.

MMA reporters and analysts were also unimpressed.

It wasn’t all negative, though. “Beast Boy” Mike Davis, who defeated Viacheslav Borshchev via decision to win the opening fight of the main card (when Zuck arrived) got an Instagram follow from the billionaire social media mogul.

And as Angela Hill is pointing out, we now have a whole bunch of new memes from the night. Our favorite comes from this moment in the Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones fight. While Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of the sport, his wife Priscilla clearly wasn’t prepared for the carnage on display at cageside.

Honestly, we think this video clip alone is worth the price of admission.

