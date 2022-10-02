While UFC Vegas 61 was an entertaining event with a number of wild finishes and moments, it will most likely end up being remembered as ‘that show the UFC held in an empty arena so Mark Zuckerberg could watch undisturbed.’

By the time UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan started, everyone and their dog knew that Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg was behind the unusual conditions being set up for the evening at the UFC APEX. There would be no fans. There would be no press. We have heard multiple reports that some fighter family members were turned away as well.

What wasn’t clear was the reason. Was Zuckerberg going to wow the world by setting up the first UFC event to be broadcast in Mark’s much-hyped virtual reality Metaverse via some sort of cool tech?

Alas, that was not the case. Instead it was just as lame as many predicted: the APEX was cleared out so Zuck and his small posse didn’t have to interact with the general public. That’s it, that’s all.

Several fighters past and present commented on the situation, with reacts ranging from dismayed to bemused.

Yes, who of us hasn’t bought out an entire arena to watch athletes bludgeon themselves while we can’t be bothered to be among the unwashed masses?

I’d say for most of us the lap of luxury involves buying brown mustard. https://t.co/nfxK0WhjaJ — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) October 2, 2022

The best part about the ufc events live is the crowd going nutso like stay home bro wtf — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) October 2, 2022

Zuckermanberg Fighting Championships — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) October 2, 2022

They’re lettin Mark Zuckerberg pick the winner tonight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 2, 2022

Mark zuckerberg was like big foot tonight — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 2, 2022

Somebody should call out Mark Zuckerberg to a fight in the @Meta verse #UFCVegas61 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 1, 2022

Dana looks like a giant next to Zuck, at least double the head size https://t.co/eQLk6Ba9h7 — Funky (@Benaskren) October 2, 2022

“We are living in a simulation” continues to be…happening. https://t.co/F1jYs286pR — Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) October 2, 2022

MMA reporters and analysts were also unimpressed.

When I really enjoy something, my first thought is to exclude my fellow fans from enjoying it with me. https://t.co/AS8FtI6g1e — Josh Nason (@JoshNason) October 2, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg just posted this photo on Instagram with the caption: "Excited to see Mackenzie Dern fight tonight in Vegas. Thanks Dana White for inviting us!"



Maybe Dana called "total bullshit" that Zuck rented the Apex out earlier this week because he was invited? pic.twitter.com/dkmx6oR3nF — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 1, 2022

Folks getting lost into the question of 'rent' as if that's the central one. The issue is whether everyone else's absence is a function of his presence, not whether that's predicated on a financial transaction. https://t.co/zTEf1SzZua — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 1, 2022

A bunch of people fighting for the pleasure of a single billionaire is a little too on the nose if you ask me. https://t.co/a6yO1jGmzt — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 1, 2022

Zuckerberg a total casual confirmed. Bro rented out the ENTIRE APEX and then only shows up for the main card. #UFCVegas61 https://t.co/C5gohUX3Kl pic.twitter.com/5MXIvOUiuC — Clint MacLean (@DieHardMMAPod) October 1, 2022

It wasn’t all negative, though. “Beast Boy” Mike Davis, who defeated Viacheslav Borshchev via decision to win the opening fight of the main card (when Zuck arrived) got an Instagram follow from the billionaire social media mogul.

dope

and he followed me pic.twitter.com/jxF19Yb8KX — Beast Boy (@MikeDavisMMA) October 2, 2022

Me when a fan tells me they thought I got robbed. pic.twitter.com/srVR1Zftss — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 2, 2022

And as Angela Hill is pointing out, we now have a whole bunch of new memes from the night. Our favorite comes from this moment in the Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones fight. While Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of the sport, his wife Priscilla clearly wasn’t prepared for the carnage on display at cageside.

Honestly, we think this video clip alone is worth the price of admission.