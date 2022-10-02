While UFC Vegas 61 was an entertaining event with a number of wild finishes and moments, it will most likely end up being remembered as ‘that show the UFC held in an empty arena so Mark Zuckerberg could watch undisturbed.’
By the time UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan started, everyone and their dog knew that Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg was behind the unusual conditions being set up for the evening at the UFC APEX. There would be no fans. There would be no press. We have heard multiple reports that some fighter family members were turned away as well.
What wasn’t clear was the reason. Was Zuckerberg going to wow the world by setting up the first UFC event to be broadcast in Mark’s much-hyped virtual reality Metaverse via some sort of cool tech?
Alas, that was not the case. Instead it was just as lame as many predicted: the APEX was cleared out so Zuck and his small posse didn’t have to interact with the general public. That’s it, that’s all.
Several fighters past and present commented on the situation, with reacts ranging from dismayed to bemused.
Yes, who of us hasn’t bought out an entire arena to watch athletes bludgeon themselves while we can’t be bothered to be among the unwashed masses?— Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) October 2, 2022
I’d say for most of us the lap of luxury involves buying brown mustard. https://t.co/nfxK0WhjaJ
The best part about the ufc events live is the crowd going nutso like stay home bro wtf— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) October 2, 2022
Zuckermanberg Fighting Championships— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) October 2, 2022
They’re lettin Mark Zuckerberg pick the winner tonight— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 2, 2022
October 2, 2022
Mark zuckerberg was like big foot tonight— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 2, 2022
Somebody should call out Mark Zuckerberg to a fight in the @Meta verse #UFCVegas61— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 1, 2022
Dana looks like a giant next to Zuck, at least double the head size https://t.co/eQLk6Ba9h7— Funky (@Benaskren) October 2, 2022
“We are living in a simulation” continues to be…happening. https://t.co/F1jYs286pR— Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) October 2, 2022
MMA reporters and analysts were also unimpressed.
When I really enjoy something, my first thought is to exclude my fellow fans from enjoying it with me. https://t.co/AS8FtI6g1e— Josh Nason (@JoshNason) October 2, 2022
Mark Zuckerberg just posted this photo on Instagram with the caption: "Excited to see Mackenzie Dern fight tonight in Vegas. Thanks Dana White for inviting us!"— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 1, 2022
Maybe Dana called "total bullshit" that Zuck rented the Apex out earlier this week because he was invited? pic.twitter.com/dkmx6oR3nF
Folks getting lost into the question of 'rent' as if that's the central one. The issue is whether everyone else's absence is a function of his presence, not whether that's predicated on a financial transaction. https://t.co/zTEf1SzZua— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 1, 2022
A bunch of people fighting for the pleasure of a single billionaire is a little too on the nose if you ask me. https://t.co/a6yO1jGmzt— John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 1, 2022
Zuckerberg a total casual confirmed. Bro rented out the ENTIRE APEX and then only shows up for the main card. #UFCVegas61 https://t.co/C5gohUX3Kl pic.twitter.com/5MXIvOUiuC— Clint MacLean (@DieHardMMAPod) October 1, 2022
It wasn’t all negative, though. “Beast Boy” Mike Davis, who defeated Viacheslav Borshchev via decision to win the opening fight of the main card (when Zuck arrived) got an Instagram follow from the billionaire social media mogul.
dope— Beast Boy (@MikeDavisMMA) October 2, 2022
and he followed me pic.twitter.com/jxF19Yb8KX
Me when a fan tells me they thought I got robbed. pic.twitter.com/srVR1Zftss— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 2, 2022
And as Angela Hill is pointing out, we now have a whole bunch of new memes from the night. Our favorite comes from this moment in the Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones fight. While Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of the sport, his wife Priscilla clearly wasn’t prepared for the carnage on display at cageside.
Mark Zuckerberg’s wife = pic.twitter.com/txpeZ1PnZV— MMA mania (@mmamania) October 2, 2022
Honestly, we think this video clip alone is worth the price of admission.
