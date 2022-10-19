Dominick Cruz responds to TJ Dillashaw’s bantamweight GOAT claim: ‘I’ve never been in trouble with USADA’

There’s nothing like an old-fashioned debate about the greatest of all time.

T.J. Dillashaw is gearing up to return this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 as he challenges for UFC Bantamweight gold against Aljamain Sterling. With a win, Dillashaw would make UFC history by becoming only the second three-time champion in the promotion.

Asked earlier today (Mon., Oct. 19, 2022) at UFC 280 media day about if he thinks the potential win solidifies his status as Bantamweight’s all-time best, Dillashaw stated that he believes he already is the best there’s ever been. However, many in the community were quick to highlight Dillashaw’s old rival, Dominick Cruz, as the answer to that question in response. Cruz himself has now offered up his thoughts.

“The people decide that not the person,” Cruz said on The MMA Hour. “If I’m over here saying I’m the greatest of all time, anybody can say that about themself. History is made by the people, not by the person who does it. We’re gonna be remembered by what we’ve done and how we carried ourselves during that time, whom we made a difference for, who we made better around us, so to me, that’s what matters more than you’re the greatest of all time. That’s gonna be said by the people. I can’t decide that for myself.

“I believe that my results speak for themselves,” he continued. “I’m still here competing at the highest level. Like I said, I’ve been on the pound-for-pound list, I have all these things you can go find. But when it comes down to it, I’ve never been in trouble with USADA. If there’s anything you can look at that makes a difference, that makes a difference for people. That doesn’t necessarily make a difference for me because I come up in the sport that you never know so you can’t hold onto it, you just gotta fight whoever’s there. But it’s like what else do you gotta say? That’s a difference maker.”

Cruz defeated Dillashaw in a Jan. 2016 encounter via split decision to become a two-time UFC Bantamweight titleholder. Dillashaw eventually worked his way back to champion, taking out Cody Garbrandt who dethroned Cruz later that year.

Dillashaw was infamously suspended for two years following a positive United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) test following his Jan. 2019 loss to Henry Cejudo at Flyweight. In the time since then, Cruz has passed over 50 USADA tests and has been celebrated for his cleanliness.

