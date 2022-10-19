Dominick Reyes teases coming for Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘He’s been running from me’

Dominick Reyes still wants what he feels is rightfully his.

A lot has changed since Feb. 2020 when “The Devastator” challenged for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold for the first time. Taking on the consensus divisional greatest of all time, Jon Jones, Reyes walked away considered by many as the new champion. Unfortunately for him, the judges disagreed.

Jones won a controversial unanimous decision and shortly after vacated his title with intentions of competing at Heavyweight. “Bones” still has yet to return to action while Reyes has lost his following two bouts to Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. Regardless, the 32-year-old still hopes for a rematch at some point.

“Plot twist, I’m coming for him,” Reyes told The Schmo. “I might have to [go up to Heavyweight] one day. I mean, he’s been running for what? Two years now from me? It’s been a minute.

“But you know Jon, he’s Jon,” he concluded. “We’ll see what happens. I have no idea. I don’t even know if he’s training. I guess [he’s bulking up], yeah.”

Jones is reportedly hoping to get a deal done to compete at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. The current champion, Francis Ngannou, has always been the targeted match up, but if that can’t come together, former titlist, Stipe Miocic, appears primed as the next best option.

A month before UFC 282, Reyes returns from a nearly two-year layoff to try and snap his three-fight skid that started with Jones. Reyes faces Ryan Spann at UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022, in Madison Square Garden.