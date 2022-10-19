 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hostile crowd, deafening boos rattle Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 open workouts (Video)

By Jesse Holland
Getting showered with booze can be fun. Getting showered with boos ... not so much.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will no doubt be competing in hostile territory when he collides with Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

“Do Bronx” joined the rest of the main card fighters for the open workouts on Weds. but the pro-Makhachev crowd was clearly not happy to see him. The Brazilian did his best to shake off the rude welcome and get down to business for the fans and media in attendance.

“I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira said during the UFC 280 media day (via MMA Junkie). “But I think he should’ve fought somebody maybe in the Top 5 like I did, not just surf on someone else’s wave and skip the line like he did. For sure, this fight is only happening because of [Khabib Nurmagomedov].”

The winner is expected to defend against featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski.

